The man who died in a fatal crash on the main Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road yesterday morning has been named locally.

Mike John Moynihan, who was in his mid-50s, died after the van he was driving collided with a truck at Meenleitrim shortly after 9am.

The married father-of-two from Gullane, Gneeveguilla was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations into the crash are continuing and Gardai are appealing for witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.