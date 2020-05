Gardaí are investigating a stabbing in Killorglin.

Officers were called to a house in the town around 4 o’clock this morning where a man in his twenties had suffered a stab wound and other injuries following an altercation with two other men.

The man received medical attention at the scene from an ambulance crew and didn’t require hospital treatment.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.