Man given prison sentence for entering state solicitor’s office in Tralee with intention to commit theft

A man has been given a prison sentence for entering the state solicitor’s office in Tralee with the intention to commit theft.

38-year-old Trevor O’Callaghan of 1 Basin Court, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to theft and entering a property with the intention to commit theft on two dates in March of this year.

Detective Garda John Alfred told Tralee Circuit Court the accused was captured on CCTV entering the office of South Kerry Coroner Aisling O’Sullivan-Quilter at 14 Denny Street, Tralee on March 7th, where he took a purse worth over €1000.





The following morning, when questioned by gardaí, Mr O’Callaghan gave a full admission and directed them to where he had discarded the purse in Tralee Town Park.

He denied taking €100 cash from the purse, claiming he only took €20 which he would pay back when he received his next social welfare payment.

The following Wednesday, staff at the office of the state solicitor Edward O’Sullivan confronted him when he had gained access to private quarters.

Mr O’Callaghan, a Waterford native, has 119 previous convictions, the vast majority of which are for theft, burglary and trespassing offences.

Judge Tom O’Donnell handed down a three-year sentence, suspended the final two years and backdated it to March 15th of this year.