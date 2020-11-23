Man found with suspected cocaine down his trousers in Listowel

Listowel Gardai have seized suspected cocaine worth over €10,000 which was concealed down a man’s trousers.

The seizure followed a surveillance operation.

Around 4.30 on Saturday afternoon, an off-duty Garda saw a man entering an apartment in Listowel with something hidden under his top.

The Garda informed detectives from Listowel Garda Station who set up a survelliance operation.

Around 30 minutes later, Gardaí saw two men leave the apartment and get into a taxi.

They stopped the taxi soon after in the Clieveragh area and the two passengers were searched.

One of the men, aged in his 20s, was found to be in possession of four bags of suspected cocaine that were concealed inside his trousers.

The estimated street value of the suspected cocaine is approximately €10,300.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.