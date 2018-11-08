Man found guilty of sexually assaulting co-worker in Kerry hotel

A jury has found a man guilty of sexually assaulting a female co-worker in a Kerry hotel over seven years ago.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had pleaded not guilty to the single charge, which is alleged to have taken place on September 23rd 2011.

The woman told Tralee Circuit Court that she had been invited to a party in the hotel staff quarters on the night in question and decided to go back to her room between 3 and 3.30 in the morning.





The woman said she woke later to find the accused man in her bed; he placed his body on her before touching her breasts and genitals under her clothes, she told the accused to get off her but he had her by the wrist and at one point by her hair.

A number of days later, the woman claimed the accused came to her room; he was very angry and told her no-one would believe her and if she reported the incident, he would turn it around on her.

The woman made a complaint to hotel management who reported the matter to Gardai.

The man, who has a family in his native Poland, claimed he had gone to the woman’s room to invite her back to the party and that nothing untoward had happened.

It took the jury of eight men and four women an hour and a half to return a unanimous guilty verdict.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the case until November 23rd for sentencing.

He thanked the jury for their assistance and excused them from jury duty for a period of five years.