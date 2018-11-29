Man found guilty of murdering Tralee woman

A man has been given a life sentence after being found guilty of the murder of a Tralee woman in his rented flat.

45-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan, of Charleville, had denied murdering Nicola Collins at the flat on Popham’s Road in Farranree in Cork city on March 27th 2017.

38-year-old Nicola Collins, who was originally from St Brendan’s Park in Tralee, was last seen alive on March 24th 2017; she had arrived at Cathal O’Sullivan’s rented flat the previous day in a taxi with no visible sign of injury.





Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster said the mother of three had 125 separate bruises and lacerations, which extended from her scalp down to her ankles, as well as a displaced fracture of her lower jaw.

Dr Bolster said Ms Collins’ death was due to brain swelling and traumatic subdural haemorrhage with injury to the nerve endings in the brain due to blunt force trauma to the head; there was also evidence of partial manual strangulation.

Cathal O’Sullivan, who took the stand during his trial, said he met Ms Collins on a course in 2015 and they had an on-off relationship.

He denied deliberately causing any of the 125 bruises and lacerations found on her and claimed her injuries were caused by her falling in the flat and both he and paramedics carrying out CPR.

He claimed the injuries to the nerve endings in Ms Collins’ brain were as a result of a pre-existing disorder.

It took a jury of nine men and three women at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork just under four hours to find Mr O’Sullivan guilty of Ms Collins’ murder.

He has been given the mandatory life sentence.