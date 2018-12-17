Man found guilty of murdering Tralee woman appeals conviction

The man found guilty of murdering Tralee woman Nicola Collins has appealed his conviction.

45-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan, of Charleville, was found guilty of murdering Nicola Collins in November and was given the mandatory life sentence.

Mr O’Sullivan had denied murdering her throughout the trial and has lodged an appeal against his conviction with the Courts Service.





38-year-old Nicola Collins, who was originally from St Brendan’s Park in Tralee, was last seen alive on March 24th 2017.

She had arrived at Cathal O’Sullivan’s rented flat the previous day in a taxi with no visible sign of injury.

Cathal O’Sullivan had denied murdering Nicola Collins at the flat on Popham’s Road in Farranree in Cork city on March 27th 2017.

During the trial, Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster said the mother-of-three had 125 separate bruises and lacerations as well as a displaced fracture of her lower jaw.

Ms Collins died due to brain swelling and traumatic subdural haemorrhage with injury to the nerve endings in the brain due to blunt force trauma to the head.

The court heard there was also evidence of partial manual strangulation.