Man found with over €7,000 worth of heroin to be sentenced in Tralee Circuit Court

A man found with over €7,000 worth of heroin will be sentenced next year in Tralee Circuit Court.

Mindaugas Razma, who gave an address of Finnegan’s Hostel, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to possession of heroin for sale or supply on 27th June 2017.

The court heard gardaí searched 32-year-old Mr Razma when he arrived to Listowel on a bus from Dublin, and they found him in possession of 230 individual wraps of heroin.





The Lithuanian national claimed he was delivering the drugs, although he didn’t know what type or quantity.

Gardaí believe he was operating as a delivery man for a Lithuanian drugs gang which operates in the country.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the case until March of next year for sentencing.