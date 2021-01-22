Man fined for breaching 5km travel restrictions to climb Carrauntoohil

A man who breached the 5km travel restrictions in a bid to climb Carrauntoohil, has been fined by Gardaí.

Killorglin Gardaí were carrying out a patrol earlier when they came across the man.

They say he had travelled beyond 5kms from his home.

Under Level 5 restrictions, people are required to stay at home and only travel for essential purposes which includes travelling for work, medical appointments or education.

People are permitted to undertake exercise within 5km of their home.

Earlier today, Killorglin Gardaí were on patrol near Carrauntoohil and came across this man, who they say had travelled well outside the 5km restriction.

The mountain was covered in snow and the man didn’t have any proper walking gear, according to Gardaí.

They issued the man with a fine, as he had breached the Level 5 travel restrictions and they also advised him on the current public health restrictions.

The COVID-19 enforcement powers can see Gardaí issue fines of €100 to people engaging in non-essential travel.