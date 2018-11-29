Man who escaped custody while taking cigarette break in Tralee Garda Station receives prison sentence

A man who escaped custody while taking a cigarette break in Tralee Garda Station has received a prison sentence.

32-year-old Phillip Griffin of 52 Gallowsfield, Tralee had pleaded guilty to escaping custody, theft and assault offences, which occurred between the 5th-7th November 2017 in various locations in Tralee.

28-year-old Denis Ward, who gave an address of Arlington Lodge, Tralee, pleaded guilty to drugs offences arising from 31st August 2017 in the emergency accommodation, and subsequent theft and assault offences on November 5th in Maine Street, Tralee.





Both men had previous convictions for public order offences, possession of weapons and drugs.

They were sentenced to five years in prison with the final 18 months suspended, while Mr Ward received an additional ten months for the drug offences.