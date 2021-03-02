Man due in court this morning following wheel brace assault at Tralee home

Gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in Rahoonane, Tralee, yesterday have arrested a man.

It’s understood a man entered the house at around 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon and assaulted the resident of the property with a wheel brace.

The injured party did not require medical treatment.

A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene by Gardaí a short time later and was brought to Tralee Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Killarney District Court at 10:30am this morning.