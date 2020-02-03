Man doesn’t remember raping woman in his Kerry home

A man who claimed he blacked out after drinking and didn’t remember raping a woman in Kerry has been jailed for four years.

The 28-year-old man pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to raping the woman at his home in the county on October 30, 2016.

The court heard the woman, her husband and children had come to visit the accused man and his wife for the weekend.

After being out socialising, the woman came home before her husband and went to bed with her children; she later awoke to find the accused having sex with her; she jumped out of the bed and the accused left the room.

The accused man told gardai that he had been drinking extensively that night and had a “black out.”

Defence counsel Michael Bowman said the incident was out of character for his client who never denied the allegations but had no recollection of it; the man offered an unreserved apology to the woman and her family.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said her whole life has changed, she has completely lost trust in people, especially men and in her own judgement.

She told the court that her children being present during the rape hurt her the most. “To know they were there for the worst moment in my life is horrible,” she said.

Mr Justice Michael White said it was a tragic case involving a “heinous offence”, which has divided two families.

He handed down a five-year sentence but suspended the final year on a number of conditions.