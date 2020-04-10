Man dies in Killarney fall

A man has died as a result of a fall in Killarney.

The incident happened near the Whitebridge area of the town at 2 o’clock this morning.

A male in his 20s sustained fatal injuries in a suspected fall.

The alarm was raised by others who were with him at the time and he was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Supt Flor Murphy of Killarney Garda Station said that gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to establish the full facts of the tragedy.

It’s believed that the man who died is local.