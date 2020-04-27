Man dies following Killarney crash

A man has lost his life following a road traffic collision in Killarney this morning.

The collision, which involved a car and cyclist, occurred at 8.30am on the N22 Tralee-Killarney road at Rockfield.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision at Rockfield.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body is due to be moved to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will be conducted; the coroner has been notified.

The services of forensic collision investigators have been requested. The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to take alternative routes where possible; local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.