Man dies following Kilcummin crash

An elderly man has died following a collision in Kilcummin this morning.

The two-car collision occurred at Finnegan’s Cross at quarter to seven this morning.

The man was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where he was pronounced dead.

An elderly woman is in critical condition and she has also been taken to UHK.

Another woman was also removed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Garda forensic team is currently at the scene.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.