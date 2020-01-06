Man dies following collision on main Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road

A man, in his 50s, has died following a collision on the main Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road.

The collision, between a van and a truck, occurred at 9.10am at Meenleitrim, on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem is expected to take place at a later date.

The driver of the truck, who is also a man in his 50s, was taken to UHK with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai say the N21 will remain closed for a number of hours following the fatal crash.

Diversions are in place.