Man dies in early morning house fire in Killorglin

A man has died following a house fire near Killorglin.

Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene at Glencuttane Lower, where it’s believed the blaze took place around 5am this morning.

The man, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and it’s believed he was the sole occupant of the house.

The body remains at the scene, which is being preserved pending a technical examination.

Gardaí say the investigation is at an early stage, but first indications are that the fire was not suspicious.