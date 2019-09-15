Man dies in Castlegregory collision overnight

A man is his 50s has died after he was hit by a car near Castlegregory

The fatal collision happened on the main Tralee-Castlegregory R560 road at around half two this morning.

A man in his 20s who was driving the car wasn’t injured but a female passenger, also in her 20s, received minor injuries and was treated at University Hospital Kerry.

The scene is being examined by Garda Forensic experts and the road is closed with Gardaí advising motorists to use alternative routes.

Gardai are also appealing for witnesses or people with dashcam footage to contact Tralee Garda Station or any Garda Station.