Man who died in Killarney yesterday named locally

A man who died in Killarney yesterday has been named locally.

25-year-old Damien Lyne passed away, following a suspected fall in the Whitebridge area of the town during the early hours of yesterday morning.

The alarm was raised yesterday morning by others who were with Mr Lyne at the time.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry by the emergency services, but sadly passed away.

The Garda Press Office says a post mortem was conducted by State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster yesterday.

For operational reasons, the results will not be released.

A file will now be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Mr Lyne played football with the Legion GAA Club at all grades and competed in the Munster Colleges Final with St Brendan’s Killarney in recent years.