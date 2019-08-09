Man who died in a house fire near Killorglin named locally

The man who died in a house fire near Killorglin overnight has been named locally.

Michael Sheehan of Glencuttane Lower was pronounced dead when gardaí and emergency services were called to his home overnight.

It’s understood a fire broke out at the property shortly after 5am.

The area was preserved for a technical examination, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

However, Gardaí say at this stage this is incident is not believed to be suspicious.

It’s believed Mr Sheehan was in his late 60s.