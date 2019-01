The funeral took place this morning (11am) of the man who died following a triple vehicle collision on the Kerry-Limerick border.

Jeremiah Jerry Holly of Ballylongford and late of Asdee died when his motorbike collided with a car and another motorbike on the N69 Glin-Tarbert road on Sunday.

He was laid to rest following requiem mass this morning in St Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford.