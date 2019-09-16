Man who died following Castlegregory collision named locally

A man who died after he was struck by a car near Castlegregory has been named locally.

John Rohan from Illauncaum, Castlegregory was walking at Aughacasla on the main Tralee-Castlegregory road at 2.30 yesterday morning when the collision occurred.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, wasn’t injured but a female passenger, in her 20s, received minor injuries and was treated at University Hospital Kerry.

The funeral for Mr Rohan, who was in his 50s, will take place in Castlegregory on Wednesday.