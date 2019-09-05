Man who deceived prospective business partner into giving €5,000 given a prison sentence

A man who purported to be an accountant in order to get €5,000 from a prospective business partner has been given a prison sentence.

33-year-old Gabor Szucs of 10 Beachgrove, Greenfields, Old Tramore Road, Waterford pleaded guilty to three charges, all relating to deception.

Mr Szucs pleaded guilty to three charges of deception arising from offences which occurred at AIB, Main Street, Killarney on various dates in March, May and June of 2016.

Garda Michael Milner previously told Killarney District Court the accused purported to be an accountant in order to get €5,065 from the injured party through a number of transactions.

The injured party paid the money to set up a Killarney-based embroidery and tailoring business with the accused and his mother.

The victim told the court that she was excited and proud to be investing in the business.

However, when the deception became evident, she was so ashamed as she thought it was her own fault and had to seek professional help to overcome the ordeal.

Mr Szucs has 17 previous convictions from his native Hungary, the majority of which relate to fraud, deception or embezzlement offences.

Judge David Waters said this was a cynical attempt to take funds from the victim, made worst that the accused made no efforts to repay over the past three years.

He imposed four five-month sentences to run concurrently.