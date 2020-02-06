Man dead following Ballybunion crash

A man in his 70s has died in a crash in Ballybunion.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the Lartigue Road.

Shortly before 12 noon yesterday, gardaí received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Lartigue Road, Ballybunion.

The alarm was raised when the body of a man in his 70s, the sole occupant, was discovered in a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The body was removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular to anyone who travelled in both directions on the Lartigue Road between 11.30am and 12.30pm yesterday.

They’re also appealing to road users with dash-cam footage recorded in the area during those times to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.