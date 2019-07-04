Man convicted of breaking into East Kerry home has sentence fully suspended upon appeal

A man convicted of breaking into a Kilcummin property has had his sentence fully suspended upon appeal.

34-year-old Michael Mooney of 15 Fr Murphy Park, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, had previously pleaded guilty to trespassing with intent to commit theft on 22nd March, 2017, at Aisling House, Coolick, Kilcummin.

He received a six-month sentence in Tralee District Court for the offence last year.

State solicitor Ed O’Sullivan told Tralee Circuit Court, where the appeal was being heard, that on the day in question around 11.30am, a witness alerted Gardaí after seeing men enter the house through a front window.

Gardaí were on the scene shortly afterwards to intercept Mr Mooney and others.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said the appeal was brought due to the severity of the sentence imposed, which was six months in length.

He told the court that Mr Mooney was now a reformed man, is currently employed and has turned over a new leaf.

His sentencing in the district court heard he’s 81 previous convictions.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said the trespassing offence was an orchestrated matter and that targeted burglaries should attract custodial sentences; he added he has first-hand knowledge of such an offence.

While saying it’s not to be taken as a precedent, the judge extended the sentence to 12 months and suspended it in full.