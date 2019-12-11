Man who committed “string of burglaries” in Kerry with his family receives five-year sentence

A man who committed a “string of burglaries” in Kerry with his family has received a prison sentence.

28-year-old John Cawley of 25 Swiftwood Apartments, City West, Dublin appeared before Tralee Circuit Court recently, having pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary.

John Cawley committed theft at four properties in the county between the 4th-6th December, 2012.

Prosecutor Tom Rice said the offences were a “string of burglaries” on private homes.

Giving evidence, Sergeant Michelle Roche told the court that gardaí were seeking information following the four burglaries, where over €11,500 in jewellery and €8,500 in cash was taken.

In December 2012, a garda saw Mr Cawley at a property near Castleisland and, despite claiming he was looking for a lost dog, he was arrested.

His father and brother, who gardaí believe were equal parties in the burglaries, fled and were arrested in Kildare and Mallow, respectively.

A forensic examination of Mr Cawley’s jacket matched with fibres left on the homes targeted.

In mitigation, barrister Brian McInerney said his client was the youngest of the Cawley family involved and was under the negative influence of his now-deceased father at the time of offending.

He added that most of the jewellery and cash was recovered.

The court heard he has 47 previous convictions, 35 of which are for offences committed in the UK.

While in the UK, he was arrested for these offences and spent a considerable time in custody.

Judge Cormac Quinn noted Mr Cawley was the youngest of the family involved and that 95% of items taken were recovered.

He imposed a sentence of five years concurrent for each offence and backdated them to March 2017, when the accused first went into custody.