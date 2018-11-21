Man charged with Tralee murder further remanded in custody

A man charged with a murder in Tralee three years ago has been further remanded in custody.

32-year-old Arnoldas Ivanauskas of 111 Parklands, Tralee, and originally from Lithuania, is charged with murdering Dmitriy Hrynkevich.

The 24-year-old was found assaulted in Killeen Woods, Tralee on September 30th 2015 and died two days later in hospital.





Mr Ivanauskas was before Tralee District Court today but the book of evidence in his case isn’t ready yet and an adjournment was sought until the 5th of December.

His solicitor Padraig O’Connell is to make a High Court bail application tomorrow week, November 29th.