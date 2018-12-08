Man charged with Tralee murder to reappear in Tralee Circuit Court

A man charged with a murder is due to reappear in Tralee District Court.

32-year-old Arnoldas Ivanauskas of 111 Parklands, Tralee, and originally from Lithuania, is charged with murdering Dmitriy Hrynkevich.

The 24-year-old was found assaulted in Killeen Woods, Tralee on September 30th 2015 and died two days later in hospital.





Tralee District Court heard the book of evidence was not yet prepared, however, it’s expected within the next two-to-three weeks.

Mr Ivanauskas is due to reappear in Tralee District Court on December 19th.