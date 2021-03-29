A man charged with possession of a pipe bomb and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in South Kerry has been granted bail.

59-year-old Ivan Gilder of Gearha North, Blackwater appeared before a special sitting of Bantry District Court this morning, facing a total of four charges under both the Firearms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

It’s alleged that, on the 27th of this month, at Gearha North, Blackwater Bridge, Sneem, Ivan Gilder had possession of a 12 gauge shotgun and a rifle in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that it was not for lawful purposes.

Mr Gilder is also charged with possession of nearly 400 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition and 125 shotgun cartridges at the same location.

He’s further facing a charge of knowingly having in his possession an explosive substance, namely a pipe bomb.

Mr Gilder sought bail in Bantry District Court earlier.

During an application for legal aid, defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client is on disability payments and is living in squalor.

Judge Colm Roberts granted bail, subject to conditions, including that Mr Gilder reside at his permanent address, sign on at a garda station and comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Gilder is due to appear in Killarney District Court on the 20th April, when DPP directions will be furnished.