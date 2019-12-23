Man charged with possession of child pornography in Killarney remanded in custody

A man charged with possession of child pornography who was extradited to Ireland from Hungary last week has appeared before a Limerick court.

39-year-old Daniel Connolly, with an address at Ardnartrush, Glengarriff, Co Cork is charged with an offence under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act at Dromhall Lodge, Loretto Road, Killarney on June 27th, 2011.

Daniel Connolly was arrested in Budapest on December 11th.

He was then arrested at Dublin Airport on Friday, on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

Mr Connolly was sought by Gardaí over the alleged offence, under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998.

The 39-year-old appeared before Limerick Circuit Court this morning.

Judge Patrick Meghen remanded him in custody, to appear before Tralee Circuit Court on February 11th next year.