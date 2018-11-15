Man charged with murdering man in Tralee applying for bail in the High Court today

A man charged with murdering a man in Tralee is applying for bail in the High Court today.

24-year-old Dmitriy Hrynkevich died in hospital two days after he was found assaulted in Killeen Woods on September 30th, 2015.

32-year-old Arnoldas Ivanauskas of 111 Parklands, Tralee, and originally from Lithuania, appeared before Tralee District Court last week charged with the murder.





The State’s application to remand Arnoldas Ivanauskas in custody for two weeks until the 21st of November for the preparation of the book of evidence was granted.

Through his solicitor Padraig O’Connell, Mr Ivanauskas will apply for bail in the High Court today.