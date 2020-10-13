Man charged following theft from Tralee jewellery shop

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to the theft of two diamond rings from a Tralee jewellery shop.

On October 3rd, the rings were stolen from Hilsers Jewellers on Castle Street.

Yesterday, a man in his thirties, was arrested in Co Mayo and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Tralee District Court on October 21st.

Billy Nolan who owns Hilsers, thanked Gardaí for their efforts and said their CCTV system was an important part of the investigation.

Mr Nolan said the rings weren’t recovered but the main thing was that nobody was hurt in the incident.