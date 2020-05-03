Man charged following seizure of €4,700 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Kerry

Gardaí in Kerry have arrested and charged a man after seizing €4,700 worth of suspected drugs and cash.

The man, who is in his 30s, was due to appear before Mallow District Court today.

Gardaí received reports of groups gathering and not adhering to social distancing in the Blennerville area; members of the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a surveillance operation.

During the operation, Gardaí watched around 20 people enter an abandoned house one by one.

Gardaí then entered the house and, following a short foot chase, they arrested a man in his 30s.

He was found to be in possession of €2,600 of suspected cannabis herb and €2,100 in cash; the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man was arrested and brought to Tralee Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.