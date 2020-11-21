Man charged with criminal possession of €3.4 million in North Kerry remanded in custody

A man charged following the seizure of €3.4 million in North Kerry has been remanded in custody.

Darren Hoey, of Oak Drive, Ballacollig, Mountmellick, Co Laois had previously been refused bail, following an earlier appearance in Tralee District Court.

The charges relate to one of the largest cash seizures in the history of the state.

Darren Hoey is charged with two counts contrary to the Criminal Justice – Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act of 2010.

He is charged with engaging in the possession of property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €2,714,785 and £94,149, at Farranstack, Lisselton, on September 30th.

He’s also charged with the possession of €694,845 at Oak Drive, Ballacollig, Mountmellick, Co Laois on September 30th.

Tralee District Court previously heard the bulk of the money was seized from under a bed in a house in Lisselton, while paraphernalia associated with money laundering – a cash counting machine and vacuum bags – was also seized.

In a previous bail application, solicitor Pat Mann said there were no admissions, the gardaí had the accused’s passport and his client would abide by bail conditions.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall Nolan said this was a complex investigation and it would take time to compile the book of evidence.

Mr Hoey, who’s charged with possession of €3.4 million, told the sergeant he’s got no money and his sole income comes from disability payments.

Judge Waters remanded Mr Hoey in custody and adjourned the matter for DPP directions to December 2nd.