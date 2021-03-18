Man charged with criminal possession of €3.4 million in North Kerry to reappear in court next month

A man charged following the seizure of €3.4 million in North Kerry will reappear in court next month.

Darren Hoey of Oak Drive, Ballacollig, Mountmellick, Co Laois had previously been refused bail, following an earlier appearance in Tralee District Court.

The charges relate to one of the largest cash seizures in the history of the state.

Darren Hoey is charged with engaging in the possession of property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €2,714,785 and £94,149, at Farranstack, Lisselton, on September 30th.

He’s also charged with the possession of €694,845 at Oak Drive, Ballacollig, Mountmellick, Co Laois on September 30th.

Tralee District Court previously heard the bulk of the money was seized from under a bed in a house in Lisselton, while paraphernalia associated with money laundering – a cash counting machine and vacuum bags – were also seized.

In a previous unsuccessful bail application, solicitor Pat Mann said the gardaí had the accused’s passport and his client would abide by any bail conditions, were bail to be granted.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall Nolan said this was a complex investigation and it would take time to compile the book of evidence.

Mr Hoey, who’s charged with possession of €3.4 million, previously told the sergeant he’s got no money and his sole income comes from disability payments.

He’s due to appear in Tralee Circuit Court again on April 13th.