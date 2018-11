A man charged with 47 counts of defilement of a girl under 17 and sexual exploitation of a child in Kerry has been remanded in custody.

The accused was before Tralee District Court on the charges; the offences are alleged to have occurred in 2015 and 2016.

The State objected to bail; Judge David Waters refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until next week’s sitting of the court.





Restrictions imposed by the court mean the accused can’t be identified.