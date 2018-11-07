Man charged with 2015 Tralee murder remanded in custody

A man charged with murdering a man in Tralee three years ago has been remanded in custody for two weeks.

24-year-old Dmitriy Hrynkevich died in hospital two days after he was found assaulted in Killeen Woods on September 30th, 2015.

32-year-old Arnoldas Ivanauskas of 111 Parklands, Tralee, and originally from Lithuania, appeared before Tralee District Court today charged with the murder.





Dmitriy Hrynkevich was found unconscious outside his home at 59 Killeen Woods, Tralee on September 30th, 2015 and died in hospital two days later.

The victim, who was the third tallest man in Ireland, standing at 7 feet six inches tall, was born in Russia but grew up in Killarney.

Arnoldas Ivanauskas was arrested yesterday at The Kerries, Tralee and brought before Killarney District Court.

He appeared again before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court today, charged with murdering Mr Hrynkevich.

The State applied to remand Arnoldas Ivanauskas in custody for two weeks until the 21st of November sitting of Tralee District Court for preparation of the book of evidence.

His solicitor Padraig O’Connell applied for legal aid and said he’d be making a bail application in the High Court tomorrow.