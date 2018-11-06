Man charged with 2015 Tralee murder

A man has appeared before Killarney District Court charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man in Tralee three years ago.

Dmitriy Hrynkevich died in hospital two days after he was found assaulted in Killeen Woods on September 30th, 2015.

32-year-old Arnoldas Ivanauskas of 111 Parklands, Tralee has been charged with his murder.





He will appear before Tralee District Court tomorrow.

The victim, Dmitriy Hrynkevich, who was the third tallest man in Ireland, standing at 7 feet six inches, was born in Russia and grew up in Killarney.

He was found unconscious outside his home at 59 Killeen Woods, Tralee on September 30th, 2015 and died in hospital two days later.

This morning, Arnoldas Ivanauskas was arrested at The Kerries, Tralee by Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson.

Mr Ivanauskas was brought before a sitting of Killarney District Court before Judge David Waters and was charged with the murder of Mr Hrynkevich.

The State’s application to remand Arnoldas Ivanauskas in custody overnight to Tralee Garda Station and to appear before Tralee District Court tomorrow was granted.

The accused is represented by Tralee solicitor Pat Mann who said it is planned that an application to the High Court for bail will be made.