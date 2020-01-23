Man charged with over 100 offences involving five children is sent forward for trial from Killarney court

A man charged with over 100 offences involving five children, including rape, has been sent forward for trial in the Central Criminal Court.

He appeared before Killarney District Court, along with a woman who’s charged with 79 offences including sexual assault and child neglect.

Strict reporting restrictions have been imposed so as not to identify any of the parties.

The man, who’s in his 40s, is accused of 112 counts in the case of one child – including 17 counts of rape, 17 counts of aggressive sexual assault, and 16 counts of sexual assault.

There are five counts of sexual exploitation under the Child Trafficking and Pornographic Act, and one count of a threat to kill.

He’s also facing 22 counts of neglect involving four other children.

The man been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court on the charges that must be heard before that court; the Central Criminal Court tries cases including rape and aggravated sexual assault.

He’s to appear before Killarney District Court on March 3rd on the remaining charges.

The woman, also in her 40s, is charged with 79 offences including 16 counts of sexual assault; five of sexual exploitation, and 36 of child neglect in the case of one child.

There are 22 counts of child neglect involving four other children.

She too is to appear before the March 3rd sitting of Killarney District Court for service of the book of evidence.