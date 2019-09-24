Man who brandished a golf club during Killarney feud ordered to reappear in court

A man who passed a garda while brandishing a golf club during a Killarney feud has been ordered to reappear in court.

31-year-old Ray McDonagh of Coolageela East, Kanturk, Co Cork appeared before Killarney District Court facing two charges.

It’s alleged that Mr McDonagh, on the 9th July, 2019 at Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, had with him in a public place an article intended to intimidate a person during the course of a feud between two families.

He is also charged with threatening and abusive behaviour on the same date and at the same location.

The court heard gardaí were keeping the peace in Ballyspillane on the date in question, when Mr McDonagh passed by with a golf club in his possession.

While Judge David Waters was speaking with solicitor Padraig O’Connell, the accused shouted that this is “ridiculous”, referring to the charges.

Judge Waters granted bail on these charges and ordered Mr McDonagh to reappear on the 5th November.