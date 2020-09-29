Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of diazepam tablets in Tralee

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and for possession of suspected diazepam tablets in Tralee.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested after being stopped at a checkpoint in the town last night.

He is currently being detained at Tralee Garda Station, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Shortly before midnight, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit, Roads Policing Unit and Community Policing Unit were carrying out a checkpoint in the Boherbee area.

They stopped a car and spoke to the driver, who then handed over a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb.

Gardaí then requested the driver to take a roadside drug test and the driver complied, but attempted to run away as they awaited the test results.

A short foot chase followed and Gardaí witnessed the man discarding a small container of 340 suspected diazepam tablets, worth approximately €700.

The man was arrested by Gardaí and brought to Tralee Garda Station.

The preliminary results from the roadside drug test indicate that the driver was also suspected of having cocaine, opiates and cannabis in his system.

A further sample, along with all of the suspected drugs will be sent for analysis.