Man arrested in relation to Killarney burglary

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in Killarney.

The incident occurred last March when Gardaí in Killarney received a report from a staff member that her purse has been stolen from a staff only section of a shop located on the Tralee Road.

Gardaí attended and found the purse in the bin of the gents toilets. The contents of the purse had been taken.

A second purse, belonging to a second employee, was also located in the same bin.

An investigation was carried out by uniform and detective Gardaí which resulted in the arrest yesterday of a man, aged in his 30s.

He was detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the courts at a later date.