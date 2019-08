A man arrested in relation to alleged thefts from vehicles in Dingle has been released without charge.

Following a number of thefts from vehicles in the Dingle area on Sunday, August 18th, gardaí arrested a 30-year-old man.

He was taken to Tralee Garda Station, where he was detained.

The Garda Press Office says the man was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.