A man has been arrested for possession of a firearm in Kerry.

Gardaí became aware of a video on social media last month which showed a man firing a shot from what’s believed to be a shotgun.

An investigation was carried out by gardaí and a man in his 20s was arrested yesterday and detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the courts at a later date.