Man arrested as part of operation targeting street level drug dealing in Tralee

A man has been arrested as part of an ongoing operation targeting street level drug dealing in Tralee.

Gardaí arrested the man yesterday and charged him in relation to ten incidents.

They also seized €1,000 of suspected heroin.

At around 3.45pm yesterday, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit were on a plainclothes patrol in Tralee town.

As part of their operation, they stopped and searched a man, aged in his 20s.

Gardaí seized 40 small deals of suspected heroin, which are pending analysis, worth approximately €1,000.

The man was brought to Tralee Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged; the man has also been charged in relation to nine incidents of simple possession of suspected drugs and public order.

He was due to appear before Killarney District Court this morning.