Man arrested as part of investigation targeting sale and supply of drugs in North Kerry and West Limerick

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in North Kerry and West Limerick.

Over €13,000 worth of suspected drugs, cash and counterfeit cash was seized by Gardaí in Co Limerick yesterday.

Gardaí from the Newcastle West District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house on Main Street in Shanagolden, Co Limerick at around 3pm yesterday.

During the search, Gardaí seized €4,900 worth of suspected cocaine, €7,000 cash and €520 of suspected counterfeit cash; a car and false driving license were also seized.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Newcastle West Garda Station; he has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A follow up search was later conducted at a house in the Abbeyfeale area which resulted in the seizure of a car and €700 of suspected cocaine.

No arrest was made following this search but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.