Man arrested in operation targeting organised crime still being held in Tralee

A man arrested on suspicion of having committed organised crime offences is still being held at Tralee Garda Station.

It was part of an operation where €4 million was also seized following a search in Kerry and another in Laois by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Gardaí were targeting the suspected criminal activities of a particular organised crime group, believed to be involved in drug trafficking at an international level.





During these two searches in Kerry and Laois yesterday, gardaí located and seized a quantity of cash estimated to total €4 million, as well as three motor vehicles.

The cash seizure is believed to possibly be the largest in the history of the State.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having committed an organised crime related offence; he was taken to Tralee Garda Station where he’s still being detained this evening.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who’s responsible for organised and serious crime says it’s another important achievement, reflecting Garda determination to dismantle particular organised crime groups.