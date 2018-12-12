Man arrested under Mental Health Act after stand-off with Gardai

A man has been arrested under the Mental Health Act after a stand-off with gardaí in Killarney in the early hours of this morning.

It’s understood that the stand-off began at 2am when a man in a house in Pinewood Estate made threats of self-harm, had attempted to harm himself, and also made threats against two people in the house.

It’s believed the man, who’s in his 40s, had a number of knives.





The Garda Armed Support Unit, along with Killarney gardaí, were deployed.

Negotiators from the armed support unit started dialogue with the man, who’s in his 40s, in an attempt to resolve the situation peacefully.

Sometime between 4.30 and 4.45 this morning, the man agreed voluntarily to leave the house.

He was arrested under the Mental Health Act and is receiving medical attention.

No one was injured during the stand-off.