Man arrested in Kerry on suspicion of committing organised crime offence to appear in court

A man arrested yesterday on suspicion of having committed an organised crime related offence, has been charged, and will appear in court later this eveing

His arrest comes following seperate searches yesterday by Gardai in Kerry and Laois – and a cash seizure believed to be possibly the largest in the history of the State

The 46-year-old was arrested as part of an operation where €4 million was also seized, following the searches in Kerry and Laois by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.





Gardaí were targeting the suspected criminal activities of a particular organised crime group, believed to be involved in drug trafficking at an international level.

During these two searches, gardaí located and seized a quantity of cash estimated to total €4 million, as well as three motor vehicles.

The man who was arrested on suspicion of having committed an organised crime related offence was originally taken to Tralee Garda Station.

He’s due to appear before a special sitting of Fermoy District Court at 6pm this evening.