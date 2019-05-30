Man arrested following seizure of €8,000 of suspected cannabis plants in Kenmare

Gardaí have charged a man following the seizure of approximately €8,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Kenmare.

At 7pm yesterday evening, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Kerry carried out a search at an apartment on New Road, Kenmare.

During the search Gardaí seized €8,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants which will now be sent for analysis.





A man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Killarney Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the courts at a later date.